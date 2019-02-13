Pedestrian struck, killed in Henrico County

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A pedestrian died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Henrico County on Monday night.
Henrico police and fire crews responded to an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Byron Street on Monday, Feb. 11, at approximately 7:37 p.m.
A Honda sedan struck a pedestrian while traveling eastbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The pedestrian has been identified as 47-year-old Lamont Lorenzo Fields, of Henrico County.
There were no injuries to the driver or passenger of the Honda. The driver of the Honda has been identified as Mr. Windell S. Osbourne. He was charged with a second offense of driving while revoked.
Neither speed nor intoxication were factors in this incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
