News to know for Feb. 13: Sun returns; Northam resignation rally; Friendly fire kills NYPD detective

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With warm weather and Valentine's Day approaching, this week is looking great.
After the week started with rain, the sun is finally back out!
Although temperatures are not rising much today, the week will close out with temperatures in the upper 60s.
The momentum to force Governor Ralph Northam to resign continues to grow - with a planned protest outside of his mansion today.
The ‘Ralph Must Resign’ rally is calling for the governor to resign following his blackface scandal.
Despite many calls for his resignation, the governor refuses to resign. In fact, his reconciliation tour is set to begin next week at Virginia Union University.
Chesterfield County School Board members approved many planned changes in last night’s meeting.
Members approved plans to redistrict Old Hundred Elementary School, and other nearby schools to ease overcrowding.
They also approved a change to the school calendar, which staggers start dates and gives students a week off for Thanksgiving break.
There will also be a new year-round schooling schedule at Falling Creek Elementary School.
Dr. Vanessa Tyson, the first woman to accuse Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, spoke publicly for the first time.
Dr. Tyson is a fellow at Stanford University, where she researches the politics and policies surrounding sexual assault, and the identities of sexual assault survivors.
Tyson did not speak on or answer questions about the 2004 incident where she says Fairfax sexually assaulted her. However, she did reference herself during the discussion.
Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, was killed last night when officers confronted a robbery suspect who was armed with a replica handgun.
The 19-year NYPD veteran was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident.
“Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it is because of the actions of the suspect that Det. Simonsen is dead,” Commissioner James O’Neill said.
Chesterfield police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Tuesday night.
Police say a person wearing a “Scream” mask entered the Raceway in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road around 7:50 p.m. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect left on foot before getting any money. As he was leaving, police said he fired on shot towards the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
Many Richmond business owners support the change to rename the Boulevard after tennis great Arthur Ashe.
“It’s the right thing to do. Arthur Ashe is one of the biggest heroes we have in Richmond in at least the last 100 years," said Mike Anderson, owner of Jackson and James, a clothing store in Scott’s Addition.
However, some business owners are worried about the impact the name change may have on their businesses.
“I don’t mind the change, I think it should have been Honorary Arthur Ashe. Now, I have to change my business cards, my work orders everything has to change with the address [change]," explained Jerry Devoss, owner of Devoss Auto Service. “I know it’s going to cost me some money, I just don’t know how much.”

