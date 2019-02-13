Local flower shop gearing up for a busy Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s the season of love and nothing says “I Love you," more than a balloon and a bouquet of flowers.
“You cannot explain that pleasure of receiving that feeling and pleasure of receiving and giving flowers,” said President of Vogue Flowers, Steve Papoulakos.
That’s why employees at the Vogue’s Flower shop, are working day and night to give you the perfect Valentine’s Day.
“Valentine’s week is the busiest week of the year,” said Papoulakos. “We were here until midnight last night and tonight we will probably stay even longer."
Although this is one of the busiest times of the year for flower shops, Vogue Flowers say they’re no stranger to playing cupid.
“On Valentine’s Day itself, we will deliver approximately 1,500 to 2,000 (orders),” said Papoulakos.
From traditional roses to painted roses, everyone’s heart desires something different, so Vogue has flowers imported from all over the world.
“Some people like the traditional, which is roses, and other prefer the season arrangement very colorful Valentine bouquets,” said Papoulakos.
Now lets face it, even though flowers are part of what makes Valentine’s Day special, the day is not about gifts, it’s about love.
“It’s what you make of it. It’s always about love and giving,” said Papoulakos.
