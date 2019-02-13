’Frozen 2’ is coming: Disney releases first trailer

(Gray News) -Walt Disney studios unveiled a first look of the highly anticipated “Frozen 2” trailer Wednesday.
The first movie became a huge worldwide hit in 2013, earning more than $1.3 billion at the global box office.
According to iMDB, the sneak peak storyline is of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf going far into the forest to find the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.
“Frozen 2” will star, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Josh Gad as Olaf. Other cast members include, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and Evan Rachel Wood.
The gang will return to the big screen just before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 22.
