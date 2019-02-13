Forecast: Beautiful Valentine’s Day, then winter returns this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Warm weather for Valentine’s Day and Friday, but cold returns this weekend with a couple chances for a wintry mix.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny for Valentine’s Day. Lows in the low 30s, highs low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing to snow. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s and drop into the lower 30s during the day. (Precip Chance: 70%) A few inches of snow is possible, especially NW of Richmond.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for more rain or wintry mix north of Richmond. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precip Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
First Alert to a potential winter storm next Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now this is highly uncertain but late Tuesday or Wednesday there is a chance for freezing rain or snow changing to rain.
TUESDAY: Rain, ice, and/or snow are all possible. Most likely late in the day OR even holding off until nighttime. The most likely scenario is a wintry mix changing to rain. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain changes to plain rain as temperatures warm. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.
