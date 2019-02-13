Fairfax’s accuser makes first public appearance, speaks on ‘Me Too’ movement

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dr. Vanessa Tyson, the first woman to accuse Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, spoke publicly for the first time.
Dr. Tyson is a fellow at Stanford University, where she researches the politics and policies surrounding sexual assault, and the identities of sexual assault survivors.
Tyson spoke on a panel regarding the ‘Me Too’ movement, where she showed emotion and referenced herself when discussing how gender, race or socio-economic status may lead an attacker to think of a victim as prey.
“You can’t fight back or because you may lack the kind of credibility that comes up so often in the ‘Me Too’ movement. Whether or not they choose to believe us,” she said.
Tyson did not speak on or answer questions about the 2004 incident where she says Fairfax sexually assaulted her.
Fairfax continues to deny the allegations, and says he will not step down.
