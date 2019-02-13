Diocese of Richmond names 42 priests accused of sexually abusing minors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond released a list of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.
The list includes both priests accused of sexual abuse in Richmond and those who served in Richmond but have allegations against them from another diocese.
All of the priests listed have “credible and substantiated” sexual abuse allegations against them.
“By publishing this list, we can help bring about healing to those who have experienced abuse in the Church and heighten the awareness of this tragic situation,” Bishop of Richmond Rev. Barry C. Knestout said in a statement posted to the diocese’s website on Wednesday. “To the victims and all affected by the pain of abuse, our response will always be about what we are doing, not simply what we have done.”
The list of names includes the status of the priests from suspended to convicted to deceased along with details regarding the year of their ordination and the year they were either removed from the priesthood or died.
The information also includes answers to some frequently asked questions about the incidents.
Additionally, the Diocese of Arlington released the names of 16 priests accused of sexual abuse.
The entire list can be viewed here.
