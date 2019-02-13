28 deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has confirmed that 28 deer have tested positive for CWD in Virginia during 2018.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in deer, elk and moose.
26 of the deer were from Frederick County, while two were from Shenandoah County.
26 of the deer, harvested by hunters, showed no symptoms of the disease.
The other two infected deer showed signs of the disease prior to death.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.