Bon Secours seeks to expand St. Francis Medical Center

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - Bon Secours has filed a request to expand St. Francis Medical Center by adding additional beds to better serve patients.
The hospital currently has 130 bed, but the request would add 55 acute care beds, including nine obstetrical beds, four intensive care beds and 42 medical/surgical beds. The cost would be approximately $119 million.
“Bon Secours is committed to serving the health care needs of the residents of this growing area and hopes to meet the fast-growing demand and need by proposing additional beds to the hospital,” said Chris Accashian, president, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. “This expansion would allow for more flexibility in patient placement, in addition to helping us better accommodate the growing inpatient demand.”
The expansion would also allow the hospital to establish an observation unit with 10 beds.
The hospital would also undergo renovations in selected areas, expand parking and construct two new two-story additions.
Bon Secours is asking for letters or comments of support for the project. Anyone can submit their comments by mailing a letter addressed to Chris Accashian, president, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23114. You can also send an email to bridget_fitzpatrick@bshsi.org.
