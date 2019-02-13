Armed person wearing ‘Scream’ mask attempts to rob gas station

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a person wearing a “Scream” mask attempted to rob a gas station Tuesday evening.
Police said the attempted armed robbery happened at the Raceway in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road around 7:50 p.m.
An officer said the suspect entered the store wearing the mask, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect left on foot before getting any money. As he was leaving, police said he fired on shot towards the business.
He is described as wearing all black clothing, blue gloves and a Halloween style mask.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
