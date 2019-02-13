Amtrak offers buy one get one free deal for Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a fun weekend getaway for two but for the price of one.
Amtrak is offering a special buy one get one free deal starting Valentine’s Day and runs through Monday, Feb. 18. The offer is valid for nationwide travel between Mar. 25 and July 29, with no blackout dates.
Two customers can travel together in coach for low prices such as:
- Washington, D.C. - Charlotte: $90
- Chicago - Kansas City: $69
- Boston - New York: $83 (Acela), $125
- Los Angeles - Portland: $121
- Portland (ME) - Boston: $29
- Washington, D.C. - Orlando: $135
- San Francisco - Portland: $92
- Atlanta - Washington, D.C.: $129
- New York - Washington, D.C.: $96, $173 (Acela)
- Detroit - Chicago: $39
- Seattle - Portland: $35
- Chicago - New Orleans: $135
The sale is available online, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare.
