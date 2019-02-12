Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Chesterfield jail

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A woman is charged with smuggling drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail when she reported to the jail for a suspended sentence violation.
Carli Jan Hogwood, 25, of Chester, was found with Clonidine Hydro Chloride by deputies.
She was charged with prisoner in possession of a chemical unlawfully received, which is a felony punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine of $2,500.
She is being held at the jail without bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
