Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Chesterfield jail
(Source: Chesterfield County Jail)
February 12, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:21 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A woman is charged with smuggling drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail when she reported to the jail for a suspended sentence violation.

Carli Jan Hogwood, 25, of Chester, was found with Clonidine Hydro Chloride by deputies.

She was charged with prisoner in possession of a chemical unlawfully received, which is a felony punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine of $2,500.

She is being held at the jail without bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

