Virginia native sentenced 40 years for producing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WWBT) - A Virginia native will spend 40 years in federal prison for producing child pornography filmed in King William County, according to court documents.
Christine Alyce Slayman, 28, formerly of Mechanicsville, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida, to two counts of producing child pornography.
On Feb. 7, a federal judge in Florida sentenced her to 40 years in prison, and a life term of supervision following her release.
“While today’s sentencing marks an end to the investigation and prosecution of this criminal, it is important to remember that a child will carry the scars of this crime for their lifetime,” said James Spero, a Homeland Security Investigation (HIS) Tampa Special Agent in Charge.
According to court documents, over a several month period in 2015, Slayman sexually abused a 6-year-old child in King William, Virginia. She recorded the abuse using her cellphone.
“[I’m] speechless,” said a former classmate. “One of my best friends sent me the article last night and I felt like I was going to puke because you never expect to see people you know, that you grew up in the same hometown as you, do things like that.”
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the videos in Slayman’s Jacksonville home after receiving a tip, according to the Department of Justice.
“Slayman had filmed herself engaged in sexual activity with the child, which included Slayman directing the child to engage in sex acts,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “Federal agents located 18 different video files of Slayman sexually abusing the child.”
“My reaction was shock,” said another former classmate. “I saw the story [from Jacksonville] and googled her name … [I] became more and more disgusted until I had to stop reading once it got into specific details because of how bad they were.”
Court documents filed by Slayman’s attorney state she was “critically instructed” by her boyfriend to have sexual relations with the minor and record those interactions as well.
“Following [her boyfriend’s] orders, Ms. Slayman then sent those videos from her cell phone to [him],” Dale Carson, her attorney, wrote. “Ms. Slayman immediately deleted the video off her cell phone. Unknown to Ms. Slayman, [her boyfriend] copied those videos onto a USB thumb drive. Later, [her boyfriend] personally brought the thumb drive to Jacksonville in 2017 when the couple moved from Virginia. [Slayman’s boyfriend’s] purpose in retaining the videos was to later extort behavior consistent with his desires.”
“She absolutely had the ability to involve police after the first demand of child pornography,” a classmate said. “There were so many actions she could of taken. It’s sickening.”
In Slayman’s sentencing memorandum, Carson said his client cooperated with law enforcement authorities and “gave as much information to the Government as she possible could in hopes of [her boyfriend] also being held responsible for his role in these actions, though he has not yet been indicted.”
Carson added his client was born and raised in Mechanicsville and had no criminal history.
“While in high school, Ms. Slayman completed a trade program in cosmetology, and after graduating from high school in 2008, she has since become a certified personal trainer,” court documents state.
“I always thought she was the quiet good girl in school,” the classmate said. “She rode horses.”
“I don’t remember much about her in school,” another classmate said. “I don’t remember her being in a specific group or anything. She kept quiet and I remember her loving horses a lot.”
Carson requested Slayman’s sentence to be no longer than 15 years. A federal judge sentenced her to 40 years.
Since Slayman’s arrest in 2018, the victim has been in another family member’s custody.
“She robbed him of his entire childhood,” a classmate said. “He will never get that back. Her selfish actions will have an impact on him for the rest of his life.”
This case was investigated by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
More information on Project Safe Childhood can be found here.
