U.S. Marshals: wanted Jackson County man may have faked his death and hiding out in Colorado

According to Denver 7, Scott disappeared on July 30, 2018 from Orange Beach, Alabama days before he was going to plead guilty to a case accusing him of raping a young girl. He had 14 sex charges against him in that case. But before Scott pleaded guilty, law enforcement say they found a dinghy boat floating in the ocean, a gun tied to the boat, and what they described as a suicide note with contact information for Scott’s family.