Richmond elementary school gets ‘unique makeover’ with 24 new laptops

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond school officials say a “unique makeover” is complete at Blackwell Elementary School with the debut of a new technology and literacy lab on Tuesday.
Principal Kate Outten says that all students - especially second- and third-graders - will see a huge benefit with the technology upgrade.
She says second graders will be able to use programs on the computer to help them become better readers.
Outten, who calls students at the school “young scholars," says there’s an urgency in education for students to be accomplished readers by the time they reach third grade.
The laptops were donated as part of partnership with SunTrust and the Life Enrichment Center.
