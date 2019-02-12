Purse missing since 1950s found at site of old Indiana high school

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Renovations for a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville have unearthed a purse that had been lost for more than 60 years.
The small, black purse was found in part of the Old Jeffersonville High School building on Court Avenue.
Inside was an ID for a woman named Martha Ina Ingham, along with a Jeffersonville High School basketball schedule from 1954, lipstick and a letter asking her to prom.
“I’ve heard that Paul has asked you to go to the Prom with him. If he hasn’t, I would like very much to take you,” read part of one letter that was found in the purse.
The district used social media to find the woman.
Officials said they are planning to mail the purse to Martha’s family, who lives out of the area.
“Marty was found thanks to the power of social media,” Greater Clark County School spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez said in an email to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. “A family member came across our post, then shared it with Marty’s youngest son. I shared my contact information and was able to speak with him, as well as one of her daughters, this past weekend. I’m thrilled that I was able to connect with Marty’s family. She currently resides in Florida and the purse has been mailed to her. I hope this little piece of history brings back fond memories of her year at Jeffersonville High School. I also hope to answer the community’s burning question soon about who took Marty to prom.”
