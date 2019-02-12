First Alert: Potential for ice, snow, and rain beginning this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a short lived warm-up, several chances for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain return beginning this weekend. First Alert Weather Days are now in play for Saturday and Tuesday (or maybe Wednesday)
Round 1 looks like it will arrive Saturday morning. Latest model runs indicate potential for snow even here in RVA Saturday. We’ll START Saturday morning in the low 40s but a cold front drops temperatures QUICKLY into the 30s. It’s a small system but a few inches of wet snow are possible in Richmond on Saturday, in particular in the morning.
With a high temperature around 70 on Friday, roads will be above freezing, meaning the initial burst of snow will melt.
By afternoon, there’s not much precipitation left, and looks like just some light rain on snow. But the best accumulation (if anything) looks to be in the morning.
There’s still a good chance for a significant winter storm across all of Central Virginia on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
A developing area of low pressure will bring gulf moisture running into a wedge of cold air east of the Appalachians on Tuesday.
We’re still 6-7 days away so the forecast will likely change between now and then, but early indications are for snow changing to freezing rain/ice and eventually plain rain. There’s potential for significant impact from snow and ice before temperatures warm up, which is why there’s already a First Alert Weather Day for this storm on Tuesday although Wednesday is starting to look more likely.
