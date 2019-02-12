Porch pirate steals 14-year-old boy’s chemotherapy medicine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN/Gray News) – Gage Haynes doesn’t remember life without cancer.
The 14-year-old has been fighting it since he was 6 months old.
"I have systemic mastocytosis. It’s a rare form of cancer and it’s just been happening my whole life, so I’m used to it,” Haynes said.
The medicine he normally takes is expensive, but really makes a difference. Haynes takes eight RYDAPT pills a day.
“Now, we've finally found a way to help it,’ Haynes said. “My whole life there's really been nothing.”
That makes last week’s theft of his chemotherapy medicine so devastating.
A porch pirate snatched two packages from in front of his mother’s house just minutes after they were delivered. The family’s security camera caught the culprit red-handed.
"Once I realized that it was my son’s medication, then I got upset. You're not just taking pants or a shirt, you're taking something that's keeping someone alive," said mom Stacey Shavinsky.
"I worked really hard to try and get him that. I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it’s not FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved for anyone under 18,” she said.
The family said they hope the images from the security system result in the man’s arrest and the return of the medicine.
“It really helps me out a lot. I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job, so just please return it,” Haynes said.
Shavinsky is working with a pharmaceutical company to get assistance and the medicine replaced.
