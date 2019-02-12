Liberty University named to ‘worst colleges for free speech’ list

(WWBT) - Liberty has a problem with freedom.
According to an analysis by The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, Liberty University is among the worst colleges for free speech.
The school in Lynchburg was singled out for making promises of allowing free speech but at the same time censoring the school’s newspaper, the Liberty Champion.
FIRE quoted Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr saying in 2016 that the university “promotes the free expression of ideas unlike many major universities where political correctness prevents conservative students from speaking out.”
But, FIRE said, reports about censorship of the Champion, specifically cutting a column that was critical of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump over a video tape of him from “Access Hollywood” where he condoned sexual assault.
It also cited a Champion article about unmarried students who were pregnant being removed prior to publication last year.
FIRE also noted that Liberty is a private institution and therefore not bound to protect the rights outlined in the First Amendment of the Constitution.
The full list is as follows (alphabetically):
- Alabama A&M University
- Dixie State University
- Georgetown University Qatar
- Liberty University
- Plymouth State University
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Syracuse University
- University of Kansas
- University of North Alabama
- University of Wisconsin System
