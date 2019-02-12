Forecast: Drying out in time for Valentine’s Day

More stormy weather ahead for the weekend and next week

By Jim Duncan | February 12, 2019 at 4:13 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:07 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One last burst of rain Tuesday evening will finally give way to drier weather on Wednesday and for Valentine’s Day on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny for Valentine’s Day. Lows in the low 30s, high near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day for possible snow mixed with rain. Lows lower 30s highs mid to upper 30s. (Precip Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for more rain or wintry mix north. Could be some ice NW of Richmond. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precip Chance: 50%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low mid 40s.

First Alert to a potential winter storm next Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Rain, ice, and/or snow are all possible. The most likely scenario is a wintry mix changing to rain. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

