Florida man arrested, accused of recording himself performing sex acts on his dog

PINELLAS COUNTY (WWSB) - A Pinellas County man was arrested Monday amid accusations he recorded himself performing sex acts on his dog.
Detectives began their investigation on January 25, when a citizen came forward to report a video and photos on the internet of a man having sexual contact with a dog.
The sheriff’s office obtained the material, which detectives say shows a man in a black and white Husky dog costume having inappropriate sexual contact with a Siberian Husky dog. In the video, detectives say the dog is clearly in distress. At one point, it tries to run away and is struck with an object.
Detectives were able to use the video and photos to track down the suspect, 21-year-old Christian Stewart Oscar Nichols. Nichols was interviewed at his home on Fairwood Court in Oldsmar on Monday and detectives say he admitted making the video with his Siberian Husky, Ember, and sharing it on the internet.
Nichols was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Pinellas County Animal Services removed Ember and a second dog from his home.
Detectives say additional charges are likely as their investigation continues.
