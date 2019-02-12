Digital Dialogue: A conversation about race, politics in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - February is Black History Month, and if you’ve been watching the news in recent weeks, race has dominated the headlines - with Virginia at the center of it all.
On Wednesday, NBC12 took an in-depth look at the issues, including the blackface photos that triggered the crisis at the Capitol as well as the history of race and racism in Virginia.
Sarah Bloom and Anthony Antoine hosted the Digital Dialogue with a panel of historians and political experts:
- Corey D.B. Walker, a visiting professor at the University of Richmond. His expertise lies in race and public life, African American history and culture, and the intersection of race, culture and contemporary politics.
- Dr. Brandi Thompson Summers, an assistant professor of African American Studies at VCU. Summers is also the associate executive director for the Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry and Innovation.
- Ned Oliver, a journalist at the Virginia Mercury who has been following the situation in Virginia since the beginning.
In addition to asking questions on Facebook Live during Digital Dialogues, you can observe conversations on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
