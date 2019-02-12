Digital Dialogue: A conversation about race, politics in Virginia

Digital Dialogue on race and politics in Virginia
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 12, 2019 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 1:37 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - February is Black History Month, and if you’ve been watching the news in recent weeks, race has dominated the headlines - with Virginia at the center of it all.

On Wednesday, NBC12 took an in-depth look at the issues, including the blackface photos that triggered the crisis at the Capitol as well as the history of race and racism in Virginia.

Sarah Bloom and Anthony Antoine hosted the Digital Dialogue with a panel of historians and political experts:

- Corey D.B. Walker, a visiting professor at the University of Richmond. His expertise lies in race and public life, African American history and culture, and the intersection of race, culture and contemporary politics.

- Dr. Brandi Thompson Summers, an assistant professor of African American Studies at VCU. Summers is also the associate executive director for the Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry and Innovation.

- Ned Oliver, a journalist at the Virginia Mercury who has been following the situation in Virginia since the beginning.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK:

Digital Dialogue: Race and politics

CRISIS AT THE CAPITOL: We're taking an in-depth look at race and politics in Virginia. Join the conversation and ask your questions to our panel NOW.

Posted by NBC12 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

In addition to asking questions on Facebook Live during Digital Dialogues, you can observe conversations on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.