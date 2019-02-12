King George man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-95

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A King George man was killed after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 on Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Brendan J. Cook, 29, of King George, was traveling south when it struck a 2014 Honda from the rear. The Mustang then hit a guardrail and crossed into the center lane of travel where it was struck by a 1994 Ford Ranger, which caused the Ranger to overturn.
A tractor-trailer then hit the Ranger and Mustang, forcing the tractor-trailer into the jersey wall.
Cook died at the scene and the 20-year-old Fredericksburg man driving the Ranger was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. All drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts.
Another tractor-trailer sustained a flat tire from debris in the roadway caused by the crash, but it was not involved in the actual crash.
Speed and wet roads are considered factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Through the morning rush hour, traffic was detoured off the interstate. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m.
