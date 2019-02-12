Chesterfield school bus aide charged with strangling student

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A school bus aide in Chesterfield has been charged with assaulting a student.
Parents are upset after learning an aide on a Chesterfield County School bus is accused assaulting a student while on the way home.
“You don’t think anything like that would ever take place,” parent Clarissa Edwards said.
According to Chesterfield police, John Wescott, 18, choked the 12-year-old while he was on the way home from the Grafton School last Thursday. According to the schools website, it’s a place for students with complex behavioral health challenges.
“That person should be reprimanded to the severe amount because just to hurt a child in general is bad no matter what the child has done,” parent James Woodey said.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Schools said “He has been removed from his position pending the disposition of the charges and the administrative process.”
Parents are wondering how someone could do this.
“I’m trusting you to get my child to the location that I can’t get them to,” Edwards said.
“It’s scary because you send your children to school. They have a ride to school and you hope they will get there safely, and you are not thinking anything like that would be happening,” Edwards said.
As of Tuesday morning, Wescott was behind bars without bond.
Edwards hopes the school system steps up their screening process.
“As a parent, I feel that they should check people before allowing them to get positions around children.” Edwards said.
Wescott is charged with strangulation, felony child abuse and misdemeanor assault.
