Forecast: Cold and Rainy Monday and Tuesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -A brief period of freezing rain is possible toward Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, but overall, it’s just rain for most of us.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely. 1/4″ to 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. But the warmup happens late in the day and it’ll stay much colder North and West of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Early morning showers possible otherwise decreasing clouds and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
