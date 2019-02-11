Convicted sex offender indicted on child porn charges

ORANGE COUNTY, VA (WCAV/WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been indicted by a grand jury on child pornography charges.
According to a release, the sheriff’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January concerning a possible child pornography case in the county.
Investigator Lieutenant Becky Jones investigated the case and determined an IP address used to upload child pornography could be traced to a physical address in Lake of the Woods.
The release says she also determined that 36-year-old Ryan M. Champlin was responsible.
He has been indicted on 161 counts of possession of child pornography.
Champlin is also a registered sex offender in Utah where he was convicted on sexual exploitation charges.
The release says he moved to Lake of the Woods in late 2018.
Champlin is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
