VCU to build $350 million inpatient children’s facility

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU announced plans to build a new $350 million inpatient children’s facility.
The new facility will complete the Children’s Pavilion and be adjacent to the outpatient facility on the VCU Medical Center campus in downtown Richmond.
The building will replace the current pediatric inpatient unit with private rooms. It will also provide new operating rooms, imaging capacity, emergency services and family amenities.
“The completion of the Children’s Pavilion with a new inpatient hospital will provide an exclusively child-centered environment as advocated by patient families, our own pediatric team and regional children’s health care providers,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and VCU Health System.
The building is expected to cost more than $350 million and include 86 beds, with the capacity to expand to 125 in the future.
Preparation for demolition of the former Children’s Pavilion building is underway on East Marshall Street between 10th and 11th streets. Construction is expected to begin Spring 2019 and be completed by the end of the year in 2022.
