Lowe’s to hire more than 400 workers in Richmond area

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In preparation for the store’s busiest season, Lowe’s is looking to hire more than 400 workers in the Richmond area.
Lowe’s will host its second National Hiring Day event on Feb. 13. Candidates can apply at any Lowe’s store in person from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will give applicants the chance to meet supervisors in person and potentially receive on-the-spot job offers.
In-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders. The seasonal positions typically run from February and September. They also receive a 10 percent discount.
Available part-time and full-time positions include department supervisors, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists. Benefits include Lowe’s health and wellness plan, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. The company also offers a company-funded certification program, which helps associates achieve careers in skilled trades.
