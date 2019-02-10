Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - It was such a nice, warm week! It’s makes us ready for summer. One thing to look forward to though this week is Valentine’s Day. Even if you aren’t celebrating with a significant other, perhaps doing something kind to put a smile on someone else’s face can still make you’re entire day, and their’s as well.
About 65 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Playin’ Hookey Charters spotted something rare but very cool on their fishing trip: Two orcas!
Grab your cowboy hats and celebrate! Alan Jackson is coming to Virginia! He’ll be performing the Berglund Center in Roanoke on May 11, for his 2019 tour.
To celebrate Black History Month, Christal Blue at Elkhardt Thompson Middle School and her students decided to participate in a national social media trend, by decorating their classroom.
If you’re looking for a new friend, look for the pups in yellow scarves tagging along with Chesterfield police! Chesterfield’s new Community PAWtrol program will allow dogs who are available for adoption to join community policing officers on patrol once a week.
An 11-year-old pit bull is being hailed as a hero by police and her owner after she forced her way out of her home and alerted officers to a natural gas leak inside. This pup is definitely a hero! Good job, Sadie!
It was happy trees, sky blue shirts and big auburn wigs everywhere when 50 art students at a Texas middle school dressed up like Bob Ross. The teacher said it was a way to reward them and practice their skills.
It looks like it’s going to be another rainy start to the week ahead with two First Alert Weather Days.
Such a beautiful day at Pocahontas State Park! Thanks Derek Raulerson for sharing!
“You simply have to put one foot in front of the other and keep going. Put blinders on and plow right ahead.” - George Lucas

