Fairfax’s accusers ‘ready’ to testify; local groups call for change with event

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Both law firms representing Meredith Watson and Dr. Vanessa Tyson said in statements that their clients are ready and willing to testify under oath against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.
The hot seat may be getting warmer for Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax in light of multiple sexual assault allegations.
A statement from Smith Mullin, P.C., the law firm representing Meredith Watson, says their client is ready to testify in any impeachment hearings.
They also say that they have two witnesses that Ms. Watson spoke to with regarding the alleged assault the day after it happened.
Katz, Marshall and Bank LLC, the firm representing Dr. Vanessa Tyson, said Dr. Tyson is also ready to speak to the state legislature and that her account could potentially bring down Fairfax.
Meanwhile, Richmond activist organizations RVA Dirt and Race Capitol rallied together for the purpose of “the truth and healing of the commonwealth” with their ‘Lead Virginia Forward’ event.
A mixed group of people came out for the event in the hopes of sparking the discussion of what the public expects from state leaders.
“It’s a really good time for politicians, all people – black, white, red, whatever – to come together and have a conversation, and hopefully Richmond can be the place that starts that national conversation," said Leslie Rubio.
Event organizers says they chose the Lumpkins Jail as the site for the event, given it’s history as a holding facility for slaves.
They all agree that Virginia needs a new face, with one speaker suggesting an African-American woman to take the governor’s seat.
“Do not ask me about Justin Fairfax’s resignation, until you give me Ralph Northam’s first," Chelsea Higgs Wise of Race Capitol said.
Higgs Wise says the groups will continue their efforts and discussions, hopefully with more state legislators.
