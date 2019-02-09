‘Virginia in crisis’: Residents react to cascading controversy

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - While there are mixed opinions on whether Lt. Gov. should remain in office, there’s one widespread consensus - all of this is placing a dark cloud over the commonwealth.
“I was thinking ‘Oh my gosh. That doesn’t sound good,” a voter said.
Friday, accuser Meredith Watson said the alleged sexual assault happened when they were in college at Duke. She says she has old Facebook messages and emails to prove the asaault.
"I’m glad she felt a social responsibility and an obligation to be brave and come forward and say something,” Bambi Lisamarie said.
Fairfax denies this new allegation as well calling it a smear campaign against him.
"I think both women should be heard but I think he should be heard as well, so I don’t want to jump to conclusions or make judgments,” another voter said.
But it’s not just the Fairfax scandal that’s sparking controversy. Voters say the controversies surrounding Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herrring are also taking a toll.
"They should all go,” David Pinilla said.
Moments after he sat down with Northam, John Boyd, President of the National Black Farmer’s Association, said he’s pledging his support for the embattled governor.
"Based on my conversation that I had with the governor on something that happened 35-plus years ago, and the way that he is governing Virginia and the way that he asked for forgiveness, I forgive him and I believe we should give him a second chance to govern here,” Boyd said.
But when it comes to Fairfax, Boyd said it’s simply a waiting game to determine what develops.
Regardless of the outcomes, one thing’s for certain.
“Virginia is in trouble. Virginia is in a crisis,” he said. “The world is watching and they’re watching to see how we react.”
Since the first accusation against him, Fairfax has said he questions the timing of the allegations only coming to light with him being next in line to assume the role of governor should Northam resign.
