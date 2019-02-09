Tractor trailer causes minor damage to Arthur Ashe monument

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police say a tractor trailer caused minor damage to be done to the wall circling the Arthur Ashe monument today.
Police were called to assist a tractor trailer too close to the monument at 1:04 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers realized the trailer struck the outer concrete ring circling the statue. The trailer was stuck on the base of the monument.
A special tow truck came out to remove the truck from the base of the monument.
No injuries were reported.
The driver was cited.
