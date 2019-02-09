Tractor trailer causes minor damage to Arthur Ashe monument

The trailer struck the outer concrete ring circling the statue. (Source: Anthony Joseph)
By Tamia Mallory | February 9, 2019 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 4:06 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police say a tractor trailer caused minor damage to be done to the wall circling the Arthur Ashe monument today.

Police were called to assist a tractor trailer too close to the monument at 1:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers realized the trailer struck the outer concrete ring circling the statue. The trailer was stuck on the base of the monument.

A special tow truck came out to remove the truck from the base of the monument.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was cited.

