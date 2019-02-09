Richmond students join viral trend to celebrate Black History Month

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - To celebrate black history month, Christal Blue at Elkhardt Thompson Middle School and her students decided to participate in a national social media trend, by decorating their classroom.
“Our goal was to really get the students involved and for them to take ownership,” Blue, an eighth grade social and economics teacher, said. “I wanted to do it for awhile and I said, ‘Oh, I have this cool poster board in front of my classroom.’”
The students decided to create a board outside of the classroom that not only highlights one African American figure, but multiple.
“Michelle Obama, Muhammad Ali, Angela Davis, Maya Angelou and Thurgood Marshall. They’re black African Americans that did something important and they mean something to us,” students De’zire Atkins and Miyah Miller said.
Blue said she wants the students to be proud of where they came from and for them to know their history.
“Its very important because they have to know where they came from to know where they’re going, so that’s why we emphasize letting them see figures that are positive in the community,” Blue said.
Along with historical photos scattered across the bulletin board are cutouts of a male and a female with Afro-puffs that represent curly hair.
“They explain black is beautiful, like how you wanted to be and how people’s hair was back in the day and you don’t have to change yourself for anyone else,” Atkins said.
Blue said the goal of this project was to show the students that African Americans have overcome so much, and that they can do anything.
“I want them to learn that they can be anything they can dream of, that their world is just not within Richmond, VA," Blue said.
