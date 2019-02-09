Richmond artist creates masks to share stories of history and pride

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you haven’t checked out the Congo Masks exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, time is running out.
The collection of more than 130 masks showcases a fascinating centuries-old tradition of African storytelling, and it’s a tradition that continues today through one Richmond artist.
Some people mix clay and water and only get mud. However, when artist Carren Clarke mixes the two, she molds masterpieces. Masks to be exact - in all sizes, shapes and shades.
Clarke creates masks with messages, using faces to tell stories of a community without saying a word.
But these masks don’t cover faces. They uncover stories.
“I’m trying to tell stories of so many people,” Clarke said.
Clarke found artistic inspiration about a decade ago after a trip to Ghana and Senegal. But the trip also helped her to see what she couldn’t find on museum walls, whether abroad or here at home.
“I looked in museums, and I didn’t see faces or masks in a lot of the museums,” Clarke said. “So I wanted to create a body of work where people would be able to see themselves with angular noses, full lips, high cheek bones, different hairstyles, to tell stories of what would have been in the diaspora, and how we are using it in the present day still to this day.”
The lack of representation caused this potter’s wheels to turn - first, mentally and then physically.
She shaped, molded and eventually brought faces, along with the often-ignored stories behind them, to life.
Some faces express pride.
“This symbol means love and this one is also never forget your history, and it’s just kind of right there on the back of her neck,” Clarke said.
In other faces, there is pain.
“When we were having the riots in Charlottesville, my inspiration came from this piece, dealing with the red, white and blue on the face,” Clarke said.
Beads envelop even more faces, suggesting their importance as traveling griots.
And then there are faces with no particular story behind them at all. Yet, each face matters, and reveals some type of beauty. Clarke believes the overall message lies within each groove and each twist of these silent storytellers.
“You get up in the morning, you look at your face, you don’t like this, you see a crow’s foot, you want to get your eyebrows done. Things of that nature," Clarke said. "But instead of really looking at the details of how beautiful the facial features are, it’s really about the inner spirit that is really projecting out in the pieces that’s really giving you that thing that makes you smile. So that when you look at yourself and appreciate yourself, despite everything that you see, you know on the inside, I’m OK.”
It’s an age-old craft of using faces to face the truth, and these masks along with their messages help Clarke to creatively carry a more diverse history into the future.
Or as Clarkes says, “It tells our story."
The exhibit will be on display at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts through Feb. 24.
