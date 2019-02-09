Pre-smashed potato chips keep phone grease-free

OSAKA, JAPAN (WWBT) - If you hate getting grease on your phone while eating chips, there’s a solution available.
The One Hand potato chips, made by Koike-ya Inc., come pre-smashed, allowing consumers to eat them with only one hand.
Wall Street Journal calls the chips ‘drinkable,’ because they can be poured straight into the mouth.
“With One Hand, I can just take it and chug it,” one enthusiast told the paper.
The hand-held package opens at angle, making it perfect for pouring.
