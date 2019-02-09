Police search for 2 men who used stolen credit card at Walmart

(Source: Ashland Police Department)
February 9, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 11:25 AM

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the two men who used a stolen credit card at Walmart.

Police said the credit card was stolen from a vehicle on Feb. 6, around 8 p.m. in the area of the Ashland Towne Center.

The following day, two men purchased items from the Walmart along South Hill Carter Parkway with the stolen card at the self-checkout lanes.

The two left the store and drove off in a white, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

