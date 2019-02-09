Kings Dominion to remove Volcano: The Blast Coaster

DOSWELL, VA (WWBT) - After an evaluation of rides ahead of the 2019 season at Kings Dominion, the park announced its intentions to remove the Volcano: The Blast Coaster ride.
The park said in a release that rides are evaluated on guest satisfaction, throughput and rider capacity to reliability, uptime and maintenance.
“This wasn’t an easy decision for us, because we know that people love this one-of-a-kind coaster; however, over time it became nearly impossible to keep the ride up to our high standards of reliability and guest satisfaction, and for these reasons we had to make the tough call,” Kings Dominion said in a release.
There were no details released on when removal of the ride would begin.
