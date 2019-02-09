Henrico police holding $10 rabies vaccine clinic

February 9, 2019 at 2:06 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 2:09 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - If your furry friend is in need of a rabies vaccine, here is your chance to get it taken care of.

Henrico police will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The clinic will be at the Henrico County Government Center on East Parham Road.

The cost will be $10 and includes a rabies tag and certificate of inoculation. Owners must register and pay, in cash, at the cashier’s office before seeing a veterinarian on site.

Pets from all localities are welcome, but for Henrico owners, dog licenses will be available for $10.

For more information, call Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

