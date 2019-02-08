“We’ve had a nightmare in Virginia:” Former Richmond mayor responds to capitol scandals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the calls continue for Governor Ralph Northam to resign, former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones says the Governor should “step aside for the good of the Commonwealth.”
“I think he has lost the confidence of the people and cannot govern at this point, and the only way for that to happen is for the office to be vacated,” Jones said.
Thursday, Jones said he has never seen anything like the scandals that continue to plague the Capitol. He tells NBC 12 he called Northam Friday when the racist photo first surfaced, but says the Governor hasn’t responded at this point.
“We’ve had a nightmare in the state of Virginia over the last week," he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my time in political office.”
Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface just days after controversy began with Governor Northam and a racist photo found on his medical college yearbook page.
“I feel a little bit different, I think Herring tried to get out in front of his situation, there’s no excuse for blackface but he didn’t do the two act dance that the governor did,” he said.
Jones says this is a moment for the community to hold leaders accountable, encouraging Virginians to be proud of who they are.
“Politicians come into our churches, I’m a pastor--every year when they want our votes and we find out they aren’t who they say they are, we need to stand up and call it what it is," said Jones.
