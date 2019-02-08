Man enters plea after holding woman, children captive for at least 2 years

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A man who allegedly held a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home entered an Alford Plea this week.
Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore faced three counts of abduction and two counts of child cruelty/endangerment.
An Alford plea means that a defendant admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove that he is guilty.
Spotsylvania deputies went to a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road to conduct a welfare check in July 2017.
When deputies arrived at the home, a man answered the door. Officers said the man appeared reluctant to let them inside the home.
According to an official with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, a woman and two children ran out of a side door while deputies were talking to the man.
The woman and her children, ages 11 and 8 at the time, then told deputies that it has been at least two years since they had been outside of the home. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the children had never been to school.
Moore is the father of the two children, but officials say he is not married to their mother.
The sheriff’s office says they do not know how the family was kept inside the home for over two years. An official with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said Moore was unemployed and hardly ever left the home.
