Social media thread highlights Virginia’s ‘inspiring, diverse and progressive legislators’

One Twitter user took to the social media site to shed light on politicians she describes as “inspiring, diverse and progressive legislators.”
I know things are looking *bleak* in Virginia politics right now, so I wanted to highlight some of the inspiring, diverse, and progressive legislators who I am proud to have representing our Commonwealth: pic.twitter.com/FV40JwnCLk— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Next: @delegateguzman, the chair of the freshman class in the House of Delegates. Del Guzman is a social worker, the first Hispanic female immigrant to serve in the HOD, and a tireless champion for healthcare, government transparency & the environment. https://t.co/PojHbWNsr6 pic.twitter.com/Zw8pzgs4vY— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Del @KathyKLTran's parents fled Vietnam when she was a child, making her the first female Asian immigrant to serve in our HOD, where she is a solar energy champion. She also worked for the National Immigration Forum and for the US Department of Labor. https://t.co/WtWXz3NrQB pic.twitter.com/s3MWaoEb5X— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
From VA Beach, @DelegateFowler is a mother of two and a former public school teacher who now leads a real estate team specializing in military relocation. She is a tireless advocate against corruption and for transparency and good governance.https://t.co/fHmC8zDXzq pic.twitter.com/UmG9uZNe1X— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Del @jonesjay is a lawyer from Norfolk whose parents and grandparents were civil rights pioneers in Hampton Roads. He serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern VA and championed Virginia's attempt to ratify the ERA #VARatifyERAhttps://t.co/dfBO8RfHb3 pic.twitter.com/xEKsgC8kj8— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Del @JeffMBourne previously served as a Deputy Attorney General for Virginia and as the head of Government Relations at the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Now he is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and gun safety legislation. https://t.co/xPP7F4LIMQ pic.twitter.com/AK3k3ZbU8i— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Del @JeionWard is a career educator and the president of the Hampton Federation of Teachers (AFT Local 4260) and a member of the Executive Council of the Virginia AFL-CIO. She is strong advocate for her community and students and teachers throughout VA.https://t.co/6EuMTj2E4x pic.twitter.com/iLkjcBWNNp— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Del @Lopez4VA is the son of immigrants who joined the VA legislature after working in the Obama administration. He founded and chairs the Virginia Environment and Renewable Energy Caucus and has been a leading voice in the fight against climate change.https://t.co/p1DYDYVJnn pic.twitter.com/uNhxazkiTp— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
.@PriceForDel95 was a state coordinator for the NAACP "This Is My Vote!" Campaign and founder of the @VABLOC_HR, which does crucial work building empowered communities in our state. She is a tireless fighter for women's rights and criminal justice reform.https://t.co/3ZgrlMNGGn pic.twitter.com/pXYWlZjIMX— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
.@delegateaird was the youngest woman ever elected to the HOD in 2015 at 29 years old. She is a tireless advocate for her community of Petersburg and a strong voice fighting for criminal justice reform and expanding and protecting the right to vote. https://t.co/UJULcJgotq pic.twitter.com/KAUkrozQxt— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
Sen @JennMcClellanVA chairs the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission. In the state senate, she is a leading fighter for breaking the school-to-prison pipeline, combating domestic and sexual violence, and in advancing criminal justice reform.https://t.co/jctRw3rnbU pic.twitter.com/SPdxZzxGUJ— Lizzie Hylton (@Liz_Hylton) February 6, 2019
