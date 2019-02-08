Senator on VA moving forward: ‘Love is going to win the day for us in the end’

“As a caucus, as a party, and as Virginians – our diversity is our strength,” the statement reads. “As we continue our work here in Richmond for our constituents, we hope, in partnership with our colleagues in the Legislative Black Caucus, to step up and help lead this conversation as much as we listen. This weekend we will return to our districts and begin this dialogue, but that can only be the first step to reconciling our past with the bright future we envision as Democrats. As we acknowledge this, we also know that the road is long. We understand it will not be our words that will lead us through these tough times, but our actions that will lift up the voices that for far too long have been silenced."