Second woman accuses Fairfax of sexual assault

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A second accuser has come forward against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and has called on him to resign.
The new allegation dates to 2000 when Fairfax and the alleged victim were students at Duke University.
A law firm representing Meredith Watson released a statement Friday afternoon saying she was attacked in a “premeditated and aggressive” manner by Fairfax.
The statement from Smith Mullin Counselors at Law in Montclair, NJ, said the two were friends but did not have a romantic relationship. The firm says Watson shared the allegation with friends shortly after the alleged rape occurred and statements from others corroborate the claim.
The statement said Watson was reluctant to come forward but decided to do so “out of a strong sense of civic duty” once she heard about the first allegation against him.
The previous allegation of sexual assault against Fairfax surfaced earlier this week when Dr. Vanessa Tyson said she was forced to perform oral sex on him while they were at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
Fairfax has been made aware of the second allegation, the law firm said.
Fairfax has not yet publicly responded, but the New York Times reported he is denying the claim and will release a statement soon.
The Republican Party of Virginia released a statement moment after the second allegation was released saying, “it needs to be investigated thoroughly because it impacts his ability to continue to serve the Commonwealth.”
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, called on Fairfax to resign calling the allegations “serious and credible.” McAuliffe had previously called for Gov. Ralph Northam to step down after a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook featuring a person in blackface was made public.
Read full statement from the accuser below:
We serve as counsel for Meredith Watson, who was raped by Justin Fairfax in 2000, while they were both students at Duke University. Mr. Fairfax’s attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship.
Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.
Ms. Watson was upset to learn that Mr. Fairfax raped at least one other woman after he attacked her. The details of Ms. Watson’s attack are similar to those described by Dr. Vanessa Tyson.
At this time, Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character. She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages.
On behalf of our client, we have notified Justin Fairfax through his attorneys that Ms. Watson hopes he will resign from public office.
