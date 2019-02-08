Richmond high schools partner with national group to livestream athletic events

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Want to sit at home and watch a high school basketball game in your PJs?
Starting Friday night, you can.
Richmond Public Schools has partnered with the National Federation of High Schools Network to offer livestreaming of athletic competitions at five high schools and the Arthur Ashe Center.
“Partnering with NFHS Network on a state of the art platform that showcases and celebrates many of the phenomenal talents our students and staff possess, blends fluidly into the district vision of Dreams4RPS,” said Dr. Stefanie Ramsey, RPS Instructional Specialist (Athletics). “I am excited for the possibilities before us and the chance for others to see all the great things happening in our district.”
The first games to livestream will be the John Marshall High School vs. Armstrong High School and George Wythe High School vs. Monacan High School basketball games on Friday night.
RPS is the first school district in Virginia to partner with NFHS Network to offer livestream events.
