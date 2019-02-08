RIC evacuation lifted after bomb squad investigation

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An evacuation at Richmond International Airport has been lifted following a bomb squad investigation Friday morning.
Airport officials say that TSA was notified of a suspicious device in a carry-on bag at concourse 'A' at approximately 6 a.m.
TSA followed protocol and contacted security and the bomb squad to investigate the device.
People near concourse 'A' were evacuated, and the area was closed for about 30 minutes.
The incident did not affect other areas of the airport.
The evacuation was lifted at 6:35 a.m.
Checkpoints are back open.
