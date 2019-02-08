Rapper Kurtis Blow on VA controversies: ‘Come together, focus on commonalities’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - American rapper, now minister, Kurtis Blow released a statement following the ongoing controversy at the Capitol, which includes Attorney General Mark Herring admitting he dressed up like the rapper, wearing blackface at a party.
In the statement posted to social media Friday morning, Blow says, “It is unfortunate that in this current climate we are confronted with the use of blackface as a barometer or where we are as a society.”
Wednesday Attorney General Mark Herring released a statement saying he wore blackface at a college party in 1980.
“I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song… we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup,” Herring stated.
Herring went on to say his conduct showed a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity at his young age to the pain his behavior could inflict on others.
“This conduct is in no way reflective of the man I have become in the nearly 40 years since,” he stated.
Blow’s statement further reads:
“It is my hope that these regrettable actions can be turned into teachable moments. Moments that leads us to an increased understanding of how certain acts can impact other and reopen historical scars.”
The American rapper’s statement also comes following Gov. Ralph Northam’s confession that he darkened his face to dress up as Michael Jackson for a dance competition in 1984 in San Antonio, Texas.
Demands for Northam’s resignation became national attention when a racist photo in his medical school yearbook page surfaced depicting two people wearing blackface and a KKK outfit one week ago.
“We are in trying times as a country, and I ask that we come together and focus on our commonalities and not our differences,” Blow stated. “Love is the answer. Love defeats hate. Love conquers all.”
Blow did not state whether the governor or attorney general should resign.
