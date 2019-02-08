Police searching for man who stole over 20 packs of energy drinks from Midlothian supermarket

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man they say stole over 20 packs of energy drinks from the Wegmans on Stone Village Way.
The man was pictured stealing the drinks on Feb. 4, from the Midlothian supermarket.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 47 - 52 years old, with an average build and goatee.
He was last seen wearing a blue Nike ball cap, a black polo shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
