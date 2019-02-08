News to know for Feb. 8: Cold temperatures return; State scandal bad for business; National Pizza Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The end of the week is finally here! Boy, has it been a long one. As you look to the weekend, don’t miss out on today’s top headlines.
Friday’s temperatures remain in the 60′s, but cooler weather is set to return this weekend.
There may even be a chance of a rain/snow mix possible early next week!
After a week of scandals at the Capitol, Virginia has been given an infamous slogan by the front page of the New York Post.
Commonwealth Business Consultant John Boyd, of the Boyd Company, weighed in. Boyd said the branding element of a state is critical in today’s economic development.
“The ramification to the state business climate go beyond mere company relocation and expansion, this will affect the state’s ability to attract tourism,” said Boyd.
Yesterday, Rev. Al Sharpton spoke on Northam’s blackface scandal at Virginia Union University.
Sharpton is calling for both Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring to resign after recent blackface controversies.
“I flew out of New York to tell you that your political days are over!” Sharpton said.
An overnight house fire has displaced a Chesterfield family of four.
Chesterfield fire crews responded to the 10700 block of Savoy Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.
Schools in Ashe County, North Carolina will be closed today due to a spike in flu cases.
The district posted the following message on their website Thursday: “Due to the increase in the flu outbreak at all schools, Ashe County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 8, for both students and staff.”
Hundreds of students, and at least 30 teachers were affected by the outbreak.
Hundreds of people marched the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol on Thursday to speak out on abortion.
The Commonwealth for Life: March on Richmond featured General Assembly members, anti-abortion activists and representatives of Christian organizations.
The rally comes after Democratic proposals have been made to ease restrictions on late-term abortions.
The fun, annual holiday takes place on Saturday, Feb. 9, and is a chance to celebrate the circular food that we all know and love.
Nino’s Italian Delight will take part in the celebration by offering customers a one-day deal on Saturday: A large New York style cheese pizza with one topping for $9.99, or two slices of cheese pizza and a fountain drink for $5.
They have two locations: Nino’s Italian Delight Pizza Express at Stony Point Fashion Park, and Italian Delight Pizza Restaurant in Powhatan.
