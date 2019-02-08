Man with neck tattoo suspected in armed robbery

Man with neck tattoo suspected in armed robbery
John Hargrave.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 8, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 3:36 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man with a neck tattoo in connection with an armed robbery.

John L. Hargrave, 34, is suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her home in the 17000 block of Lansmill Drive.

The incident occurred Nov. 23, 2018, when a woman answered a knock at her door to find a man with a handgun who entered the residence and demanded money.

The victim was able to get out of the home to seek help, and the suspect fled.

John Hargrave.
John Hargrave. ((Source: Chesterfield police))

Police obtained warrants for Hargrave on charges of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hargrave does not have a permanent address is described as a white male about 6-foot-3 weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard and has a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.