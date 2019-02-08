Man with neck tattoo suspected in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man with a neck tattoo in connection with an armed robbery.
John L. Hargrave, 34, is suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her home in the 17000 block of Lansmill Drive.
The incident occurred Nov. 23, 2018, when a woman answered a knock at her door to find a man with a handgun who entered the residence and demanded money.
The victim was able to get out of the home to seek help, and the suspect fled.
Police obtained warrants for Hargrave on charges of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hargrave does not have a permanent address is described as a white male about 6-foot-3 weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard and has a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
