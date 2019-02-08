Hit-and-run suspect charged with DUI after driving into pond

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania woman was charged with DUI after authorities say she hit another vehicle and drove into a pond.
Jenna Briganti, 37, of Spotsylvania, was charged with DUI and hit-and-run after she was found wet, muddy and not wearing any shoes.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported hit-and-run just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The victim reported her vehicle was hit by another woman while she was at a stop light at the intersection of Lendall Lane and Warrenton Road and the driver left the scene.
The same deputy was flagged down a short distance away by a woman on Lendall Lane later identified as Briganti.
Briganti tried to get in the deputy’s vehicle when he noticed she was intoxicated.
She told the deputy she swam to shore after driving her vehicle into a drainage pond at the bottom of a nearby embankment.
When the vehicle was removed from the pond, the deputy noticed damage to front bumper.
Briganti was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
